Dodgers organist took apparent shot at A’s relocation efforts

The Oakland Athletics’ efforts to move to Las Vegas have been derided by their own fans in California, and now some others are getting in on the act.

TV broadcasts caught audio of Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle playing a snippet of Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” while the A’s were warming up for the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The choice of song seems a bit too on the nose to be mere coincidence.

Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle played "Viva Las Vegas" while the A's are warming up for the bottom of the 4th. He did this for, well, some reason, we presume. pic.twitter.com/SUxNSGNHbe — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 3, 2023

The Las Vegas move has been a big source of controversy for the A’s and owner John Fisher. Oakland fans organized a reverse boycott in response to the efforts, though commissioner Rob Manfred was unsympathetic, to say the least.

This move might seem to be a bit of salt in the wound depending on your perspective. On the other hand, if it is that, the A’s organization has essentially brought it on themselves.