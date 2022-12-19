Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent

After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does say the Washington Nationals have been in on Lugo too.

Lugo, 33, has been with the New York Mets for his entire MLB career. The right-hander was one of their more dependable relievers in 2022, going 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 62 total appearances (including 20 games finished). He is also flexible enough to be a rotation piece with 38 career starts.

Lugo does not have especially dynamic stuff. But he would fit well on either the Dodgers (who lost several pitchers this offseason, including an All-Star) or the Padres (who just gave a big contract to an unproven hurler) as a safe complementary arm.