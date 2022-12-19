 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent

December 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
Dave Roberts looking on

Oct 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does say the Washington Nationals have been in on Lugo too.

Lugo, 33, has been with the New York Mets for his entire MLB career. The right-hander was one of their more dependable relievers in 2022, going 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 62 total appearances (including 20 games finished). He is also flexible enough to be a rotation piece with 38 career starts.

Lugo does not have especially dynamic stuff. But he would fit well on either the Dodgers (who lost several pitchers this offseason, including an All-Star) or the Padres (who just gave a big contract to an unproven hurler) as a safe complementary arm.

Article Tags

Los Angeles DodgersSan Diego PadresSeth Lugo
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus