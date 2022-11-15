Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival.

The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal.

Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million for the 2023 season in favor of receiving more total guaranteed money. The Dodgers will receive a compensatory draft pick for losing a player who rejected a qualifying offer, while the Angels will surrender a draft pick for their signing.

Anderson, who turns 33 in December, had a breakout season with the Dodgers in 2022. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 178.2 innings, making his first All-Star team. He improved his changeup, which was key to his success.

The Angels are hoping that Anderson will be able to build upon his big season. He will slot into their rotation behind Shohei Ohtani. In addition to the southpaw Anderson, the Angels also have southpaws Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez.