Dodgers pitcher out for season with bizarre injury

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season due to an unusual injury.

May underwent surgery earlier this week to repair an esophageal tear, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

May reportedly first felt the injury during a dinner. The issue “required intervention” the following day after the 26-year-old informed medical personnel of pain in his throat and stomach.

The 6’6″ right-hander has yet to pitch for the Dodgers this season. May had been recovering from right elbow surgery he had last July to repair a torn flexor tendon. He had reportedly been slated to go on a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.

The surgery to repair May’s torn esophagus will prevent him from doing strenuous activities for the next two months, per the report. The timeline for his recovery would be too late for a return this season.

May was having a stellar start to the 2023 season before suffering his elbow injury last July. He had a 2.63 ERA and a WHIP of 0.938 with 34 strikeouts across 9 starts. May gave up just a single home run over 48.0 innings pitched.

The news of May’s latest setback comes just days after another Dodgers starter was placed on the IL due to a back injury.