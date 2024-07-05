Dodgers recall former Rookie of the Year finalist

After spending over a month down at Triple-A, a notable young player for the Los Angeles Dodgers is getting the call back up.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed to reporters on Friday that outfielder James Outman has been recalled to the MLB roster. Roberts noted that Outman will see time in center field against right-handed pitching, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The Dodgers have a fresh need in the outfield with former All-Star Jason Heyward going on IL because of a left knee injury. That will probably lead to starting center fielder Andy Pages getting more time in Heyward’s right field spot, also thereby creating a new opening for Outman.

The 27-year-old Outman was a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year last season, hitting 23 home runs with 70 RBIs over 151 games. But Outman was in the gutter in 2024, batting .147 before the Dodgers sent him down to Triple-A Oklahoma City in mid-May. Outman has since built back some of his value there, crushing nine homers in just 38 games for Oklahoma City.

James Outman hit his 9th homer since being sent down to OKC pic.twitter.com/7zaphnk7Fe — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) July 4, 2024

Though they are an NL West-leading 53-35 this year, the Dodgers have been battered by injuries on both sides of the ball in recent weeks. With Heyward now the latest one to go down, the lefty hitter Outman is getting his moment once again.