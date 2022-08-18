 Skip to main content
Dodgers reporter gets injured going down Brewers’ slide

August 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

David Vassegh wears a cast

Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh took one for the team on Wednesday.

The Spectrum SportsNet Dodgers reporter had been talking all week about how eager he was to slide down Bernie Brewer’s slide in Milwaukee. He finally got his chance, but things didn’t go as planned.

Take a look at this video, and note how Dodgers announcers Nomar Garciaparra and Joe Davis couldn’t resist themselves.

Ouch! What a brutal landing into the pad.

Vassegh apparently said he injured his wrist and ribs in the crash landing.

The Dodgers are in Milwaukee for a four-game series. It took three games before Vassegh got his shot to ride down the slide, but he did it, even if it put him in a cast.

