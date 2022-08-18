Dodgers reporter gets injured going down Brewers’ slide

Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh took one for the team on Wednesday.

The Spectrum SportsNet Dodgers reporter had been talking all week about how eager he was to slide down Bernie Brewer’s slide in Milwaukee. He finally got his chance, but things didn’t go as planned.

Take a look at this video, and note how Dodgers announcers Nomar Garciaparra and Joe Davis couldn’t resist themselves.

Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra cannot stop laughing at David Vassegh destroying himself on the slide. pic.twitter.com/nsPUE2NPjR — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 18, 2022

Ouch! What a brutal landing into the pad.

Vassegh apparently said he injured his wrist and ribs in the crash landing.

Vassegh said he has two fractures in his right hand/wrist and six fractured ribs. “Skinny fat body can’t handle it,” Vassegh added. He thanked Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, David Price and #Dodgers trainers for looking out for him. https://t.co/xsFDR80ETh — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) August 18, 2022

The Dodgers are in Milwaukee for a four-game series. It took three games before Vassegh got his shot to ride down the slide, but he did it, even if it put him in a cast.