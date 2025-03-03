Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Trea Turner messed with ex-teammate Max Scherzer on first pitch of game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Trea Turner had some fun with ex-teammate, Max Scherzer, on the first pitch of the game on Sunday.

Scherzer’s Toronto Blue Jays were hosting Turner’s Philadelphia Phillies in a spring training game at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. Scherzer threw a first-pitch strike on the outer part of the plate that Turner declined to swing at to begin the game. Though he did not swing, Turner did do something else — he immediately tapped the top of his head. That was Turner’s way of signaling he wanted to utilize the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system to challenge the strike call. Turner stared out at Scherzer and gave a grin after challenging the pitch.

Trea Turner grins

“Trea had me rolling,” Scherzer said with a laugh during an interview with Foul Territory Monday.

Scherzer said he figured Turner would swing at the pitch, but then figured out what was going on.

“Trea had me rolling,” Scherzer said with a laugh during an interview with Foul Territory Monday.

What’s the background? Scherzer was critical of the ABS system last week. The veteran pitcher argued in favor of the “human element.”

“Can’t we just be judged by humans?” Scherzer asked.

Turner was aware of Scherzer’s comments and had some fun with his former Nationals and Dodgers teammate.

In his interview with Foul Territory, Scherzer shared his argument in favor of the human element of having umpires. It sounds like Scherzer likes the ability pitchers have to take advantage of umpires — an advantage they lose when being graded by machines.

Some think that Scherzer’s dislike of the challenge system stems from him getting a call wrong last week.

Scherzer, 40, is in his first season with Toronto. He made just 9 starts last season with the Texas Rangers.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!