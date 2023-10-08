Dodgers reveal plan for Clayton Kershaw after miserable Game 1

Clayton Kershaw would have never imagined his 2023 MLB playoff debut to unravel as poorly as it did. But despite the result, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is sticking with his veteran starter going forward.

Kershaw allowed six runs in the very first inning in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Five of Kershaw’s runs allowed in the 11-2 loss came before the very first out was even recorded. The scene even had TBS announcer Bob Costas crucifying Kershaw as he walked off the mound.

There was some concern over Kershaw’s lingering shoulder injury this season. But when asked about the issue, Kershaw stated that he “feels fine” and that the injury did not bother him in Game 1.

Kershaw’s healthy status was affirmed by Roberts after the game. The Dodgers manager also quelled any speculation on Kershaw’s place in the playoff rotation going forward.

“He’s going to pitch Game 4,” said Roberts.

Dave Roberts discusses Kershaw's outing and adds that there wasn’t anything physically wrong with him and the plan remains for Kershaw to start Game 4. pic.twitter.com/fhCJrWRxgr — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 8, 2023

A despondent Kershaw spoke to a locker room full of reporters after the game.

“Disappointing. Embarrassing. You just feel like you let everybody down,” said Kershaw of his performance. “The whole organization that looked to you to pitch well in Game 1. It’s embarrassing, really. I just feel like I let everybody down. … That wasn’t the way it should have started for me.”

"I just feel like I let everyone down… that's wasn't the way it should have started for me." Clayton Kershaw on his performance tonight against the D-backs. pic.twitter.com/ZKlb26cRWy — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 8, 2023

The Dodgers will need to win at least one of their next two games if they hope to get Kershaw a chance at redemption in the NLDS.