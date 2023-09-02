Dodgers prepared the perfect gift for Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Los Angeles Dodgers stayed classy before Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

After losing their series opener against Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves on Thursday, the Dodgers still managed to extend a heartfelt gesture to the NL MVP frontrunner.

Acuña gave the Braves a lead that they never relinquished on Thursday when he hit a grand slam in the top of the 2nd inning. The home run was Acuña’s 30th for the season, which gave him the very first 30-homer, 60-stolen base season in MLB history.

Before Friday’s contest at Dodger Stadium, a familiar face awarded Acuña with a commemorative base from the previous night’s historic moment. Ex-Braves star Freddie Freeman had the honor of presenting the gift to his former teammate.

Some Braves fans couldn’t help but get emotional over their former star sharing the moment with Acuña.

Not just the Dodgers, but the fact that Freddie gave it to him is a W Respect 🫡 — Dex (@DEXB0T) September 2, 2023

Massive Dodger W. Also, this is me right now. pic.twitter.com/rKDr5UgJ0e — Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 2, 2023

Freeman played a dozen seasons for the Braves. He made five All-Star teams, won the NL MVP award in 2020, and helped secure the team’s World Series win in 2021.

Freeman and Acuña were teammates for three seasons before the first baseman moved to Los Angeles.

Acuña has had a week full of memorable moments — which includes getting married hours before hitting a grand slam against the Dodgers.