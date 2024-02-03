Dodgers signing ex-division rival pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in a pitcher who used to give them headaches in their own division.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Dodgers are signing right-hander Dinelson Lamet. The 31-year-old pitcher is getting a minor-league deal with an invite to MLB spring training as well.

Lamet used to pitch elsewhere in the NL West for the San Diego Padres (from 2017-22). He returned from Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2018 season to become an effective starter for the Padres (including in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he earned All-MLB honors and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting).

Admittedly though, Lamet stunk up the joint last season. He posted an 11.71 ERA (yikes) over 17 total appearances for the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox. But on the Dodgers’ end, Lamet might be a good dart-throw after the recent injury concern that sprung up with one of their new arms.