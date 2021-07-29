Dodgers to target Jon Gray or Jose Berrios in possible trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not about to sit quietly and let the San Diego Padres beef up their rotation with so much as a response.

The Padres reportedly are close to acquiring 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. In response, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says the Dodgers are likely to target Jon Gray or Jose Berrios.

The #Dodgers are likely to focus on Jon Gray or Jose Berríos if Max Scherzer is dealt to the #Padres. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2021

Berrios, 27, is a two-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins. He is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA this season and known for his excellent curveball. He is not scheduled to become a free agent until 2023.

Gray, 29, was the No. 3 overall pick in 2013 out of Oklahoma. He has pitched for the Rockies his entire career but done relatively well nevertheless. He is 6-6 with a 3.67 ERA this season.

The Dodgers have Walker Buehler, Jose Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Josiah Gray in their rotation. They even promoted David Price to a starter spot. The Dodgers have a surprising need for starting pitching with Dustin May out for the season, Clayton Kershaw currently on the injured list due to a forearm issue, and Trevor Bauer suspended.