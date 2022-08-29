Dodgers get worrying news on pitcher Tony Gonsolin

The Los Angeles Dodgers got some worrying news on All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on Monday that raises questions about the rest of the season.

Gonsolin had been scheduled to start Monday, but was instead placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported that the Dodgers believe they caught the issue early, and expect Gonsolin to return this season.

Some more clarity here: Sounds like Tony Gonsolin's forearm strain isn't too serious. Per source, team believes they caught it on front end, and that he should be back this year Start of playoffs are six weeks away https://t.co/I2pqLeETIm — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 29, 2022

Whatever the severity, this is a bit of a worry with the playoffs roughly six weeks away. Gonsolin will be facing a bit of a race against the clock to get healthy and back in pitching shape in order to contribute in October, and that assumes his injury heals quickly and properly.

The Dodgers cannot really afford many more hits to their pitching staff. They’re already down one frontline starter, and Clayton Kershaw has missed time in 2022 as well. Gonsolin is a key piece, and they need him healthy.