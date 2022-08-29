 Skip to main content
Dodgers get worrying news on pitcher Tony Gonsolin

August 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tony Gonsolin warming up

Aug 12, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) warms up during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers got some worrying news on All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on Monday that raises questions about the rest of the season.

Gonsolin had been scheduled to start Monday, but was instead placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported that the Dodgers believe they caught the issue early, and expect Gonsolin to return this season.

Whatever the severity, this is a bit of a worry with the playoffs roughly six weeks away. Gonsolin will be facing a bit of a race against the clock to get healthy and back in pitching shape in order to contribute in October, and that assumes his injury heals quickly and properly.

The Dodgers cannot really afford many more hits to their pitching staff. They’re already down one frontline starter, and Clayton Kershaw has missed time in 2022 as well. Gonsolin is a key piece, and they need him healthy.

