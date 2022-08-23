Walker Buehler announces disappointing news

Walker Buehler’s surgery turned out to be more extensive than initially expected.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday that was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The team said last week that Buehler would be undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. At the time, those involved did not know the extent of the surgery until the operation began, at which point doctors would be able to see the condition of Bueler’s right elbow.

During the operation, ElAttrache decided to perform Tommy John surgery. He also repaired a flexor tendon.

Walker Buehler had a successful UCL reconstruction surgery and flexor tendon repair this afternoon performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 23, 2022

Buehler announced news of his surgery via Instagram Tuesday.

“Tommy John Round 2 let’s roll. See ya when I see ya @dodgers,” Buehler wrote.

The “see ya when I see ya” part to the Dodgers is not a great sign.

This is Buehler’s second Tommy John surgery. A recovery from a second Tommy John operation typically takes longer than the recovery period following a first surgery, which likely led to Buehler’s uncertainty over a future return.

The 28-year-old was a first-round pick by the Dodgers in 2015 out of Vanderbilt. He underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after being drafted and did not make his pro debut until 2016, when he pitched five innings total. His first full season did not come until 2017, which is also when he made his MLB debut.

A two-time All-Star, Buehler was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA this season prior to going on the injured list in June. Even without him, the Dodgers have the best record in MLB. Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias have more than anchored the pitching staff this season, and will need to continue doing so.