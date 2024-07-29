Dodgers and Cardinals make key additions as part of 3-team trade

The St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers collaborated on a rather complex three-team trade Monday.

The Cardinals are receiving starting pitcher Erick Fedde from the White Sox, while the Dodgers will land utility man Tommy Edman from St. Louis and reliever Michael Kopech from Chicago. The deal also sees former Cardinals infielder Tommy Pham return to St. Louis.

The White Sox received a host of prospects, including Miguel Vargas, the Dodgers’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2022.

Full trade, sources to @YahooSports. Cardinals get: RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham Dodgers get: INF/OF Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech White Sox get: INFs Miguel Vargas, Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus. INF Noah Miller was not included in the final deal. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) July 29, 2024

This is a relatively complex trade, but the Dodgers are arguably getting the headliners. Uniquely, Edman has not played all season due to wrist and ankle injuries, but had begun rehabbing and appears to be close to a return. He can play both shortstop and center field, two positions where the Dodgers could use some help right now. Kopech is also an interesting addition, as the former top prospect remains a high-strikeout arm despite ongoing battles with his command.

As for Fedde, the Cardinals are hoping he can bolster their rotation for a potential run at a playoff spot. After spending a year pitching in Korea, the 31-year-old has been excellent in his return to MLB this year, posting a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. He could be an excellent under-the-radar move for them.

The Dodgers might not be done, as they have consistently been linked to one starter. However, this is a pretty big move for them as they try to fortify their roster for the stretch run.