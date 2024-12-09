Dodgers give big update on Shohei Ohtani’s pitching availability for 2025

Shohei Ohtani’s return as a two-way player will have to wait a little longer.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared a notable update on Ohtani’s status as a pitcher for the 2025 MLB season. Roberts said that it is “very unlikely” that Ohtani will be ready to pitch on Opening Day, per Dodgers writer Noah Camras. But Roberts did say that he anticipates Ohtani being available as a hitter on Opening Day.

The reigning NL MVP Ohtani didn’t pitch at all last season after undergoing surgery in Sept. 2023 to repair a UCL tear in his right elbow. While he was magnificent as a hitter during the Dodgers’ World Series-winning campaign (becoming the first player in MLB history to record a 50-homer, 50-stolen-base season), Ohtani suffered another injury setback during the postseason. He tore his labrum while sliding into second base in the World Series and had arthroscopic surgery last month.

While this latest injury was to Ohtani’s left (non-throwing) arm, it still figures to have an impact on his ability to pitch, which is a full-body motion. The Dodgers have an early start to the 2025 season, facing the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19 for a two-game series in Japan. Ohtani probably will not be ready to pitch by then, which only adds to the importance of the Dodgers’ recent star hurler signing.