Dodgers get encouraging news on injured All-Star

Pitcher Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery just a little over a year ago. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace looks poised to shatter his recovery timeline.

Buehler was given a 14-18 month road to recovery after his elbow procedure on August 23, 2022. Buehler is expected to take a major step toward getting back on the mound for the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Buehler is slated for a rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Buehler could potentially pitch 1-2 innings and would need about three rehab starts in the minors before being called up.

Walker Buehler is going to pitch 1-2 innings for the Dodgers’ AAA affiliate Sunday. He’ll have at least 3 rehab outings before potentially joining the team. Dave Roberts said he’ll come back as a starter, but he won’t have enough time to be stretched out like a traditional one. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 31, 2023

In May, Buehler set September 1 as his target return date. The ambitious goal would have beaten his expected recovery timeline by nearly two months. Despite being unable to meet his target, Buehler appears to be well on track for a return within the regular season.

Buehler already had Dodgers fans excited when he posted a clip of himself throwing full-effort pitches in July (video here).

A potential return would bolster an already dominant Dodgers side that boasts a top-3 record in the majors through Thursday’s contests.

Buehler sported an ERA of 4.02 in 12 games during the 2022 MLB season before injury cut his season short. In 2021, he had arguably the best campaign of his career. Buehler had an ERA of 2.47 in 33 starts, which earned him his second All-Star nod and a fourth-place finish in the NL Cy Young Award race.