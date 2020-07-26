Dodgers’ Will Smith reaches out to fan behind destroyed cardboard cutout

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is trying to make things right with one of the team’s fans.

On Saturday, Smith homered in the bottom of the ninth to bring the Dodgers within a run of the San Francisco Giants. His home run ball landed in the left field pavilion and busted up a cardboard cutout of a fan who paid to have their face in the stands.

The fan whose cutout was destroyed by the homer reached out to Smith on Twitter and asked if he would get to keep the ball. Smith apologized for taking the fan’s head off and offered to hook him up.

Sorry I took your head off shoot me a dm and I’ll hook it up for you — Will Smith (@will_smith30) July 26, 2020

That’s a pretty cool response from Smith.

Typically, home runs are a good thing, but there could be a complication these days.

The Dodgers lost 5-4 on Saturday despite Smith’s best efforts, but maybe he will have some nice karma on his side now. The 25-year-old put up some impressive stats last season, with nine doubles and 15 home runs in 54 games.