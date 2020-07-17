Yankees’ Domingo German hints at retirement in cryptic Instagram post

Domingo German may be turning his suspension into an outright retirement.

The New York Yankees pitcher took to Instagram on Friday to post a cryptic message in Spanish hinting at potentially retiring from the game of baseball.

MLB insider Hector Gomez offered a translation of German’s post, which read, “Everybody writes their own story with two sides. I believe I wrote mine at Yankee Stadium. If I choose not to come back I will be proud for my hard work in 11 years of career. May God bless everybody that supported me.”

German, 27, went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 2019. He drew an 81-game suspension from the league in January due to a domestic violence incident and has already retroactively served 18 games of that ban. German will still not be eligible to play in the shortened 2020 season but could have returned at some point during the playoffs.

The Yankees’ pitching staff is already down one star right-hander, and the possibility of permanently losing another one to retirement has to be a very bizarre and unexpected development.