Don Sutton receives tributes following his death at 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton died overnight at the age of 75 and received numerous tributes online.

Sutton’s son, Daron, shared the sad news via Twitter.

Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect…and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cvlDRRdVXa — Daron Sutton (@lifeisgreatsut) January 19, 2021

Several former pitchers shared their tributes.

Baseball loses another Hall of Famer ,Don Sutton.Great pitcher , 324 wins,terrific broadcaster , smart,witty,https://t.co/IpVyLgNpVi of a kind. Outpitched me in the last game of 1982 for the pennant! #RIP @masnOrioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) January 19, 2021

Another sad day with the passing of Hall of Famer Don Sutton. I still have this bottle of wine that Don gave me back in 1986 when I got my 3,000th strikeout. Never opened and never will be. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/snDGKrlsKq — Bert Blyleven (@BertBlyleven28) January 19, 2021

Don Sutton has passed away. A model of consistency & dependability for multiple clubs. A 300+ game winner. & you’re a liar if you’re telling me those curls aren’t in the conversation for some of the best lettuce in the history of the game. Rest easy HOFer. pic.twitter.com/ra1ZWjnuuc — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) January 19, 2021

You will be missed Don Sutton. I hit my first Home run off of Don as rookie, he was one heck of a competitor. We have lost to many legends the past year. My thoughts are with the Sutton family. pic.twitter.com/AeNgCmekG5 — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) January 19, 2021

Sutton played for five different teams but spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a four-time All-Star and led MLB in ERA in 1980. Sutton was known for his durability and is the only pitcher in MLB history with over 200 innings pitched in 20 different seasons.

Don Sutton achieved many things in his professional career – 1 of 4 pitchers in MLB history to record 100 K in 20 different seasons. – only pitcher in MLB history to throw 200 IP in 20 different seasons. – one of three pitchers in MLB history to make 750 or more starts pic.twitter.com/x3r1ZkCly9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2021

Don Sutton is 1 of 10 pitchers to record 3,000+ Ks, 300+ wins, and an ERA below 3.50. pic.twitter.com/lJFbmHzgTr — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) January 19, 2021

Photo: Adam Fagen/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0