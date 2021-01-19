 Skip to main content
Don Sutton receives tributes following his death at 75

January 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton died overnight at the age of 75 and received numerous tributes online.

Sutton’s son, Daron, shared the sad news via Twitter.

Several former pitchers shared their tributes.

Sutton played for five different teams but spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a four-time All-Star and led MLB in ERA in 1980. Sutton was known for his durability and is the only pitcher in MLB history with over 200 innings pitched in 20 different seasons.

