Donald Trump has vulgar message for MLB about Pete Rose

Pete Rose never had his permanent ban from Major League Baseball lifted before he died last year, and U.S. President Donald Trump is now trying to help clear the Cincinnati Reds legend’s name.

Rose, who is MLB’s all-time hit king, died last September at the age of 83. He remains banned from baseball because he gambled on games while he was a player-manager with the Reds in the 1980s.

Though Rose was never convicted of a crime, Trump announced on Friday that he plans to pardon the 17-time All-Star. Trump blasted MLB in a post on Truth Social and told the league to “get off its fat, lazy a–, and elect Pete Rose” to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

An emotional Cincinnati Reds hall of famer Pete Rose adjusts his cap as he takes the microphone during a pregame ceremony for the unveiling of Pete Rose’s bronze statue being installed outside the stadium before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer

“Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as ‘Charlie Hustle,’ into the Baseball Hall of fame. Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME! Anyway, over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING. He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history. Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!”

The Reds had plans to honor Rose following last season, but the ceremony was canceled due to a dispute with Rose’s family. The team will play tribute to Rose this upcoming season by wearing No. 14 patches on the sleeves of their jerseys. The Reds are also holding “Pete Rose Night” on May 14, which coincides with Rose’s jersey number.

Rose only bet on his own team to win, which is why many felt his ban should have been lifted. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has refused to reinstate Rose.

Rose played in MLB from 1963-1986. He won NL Rookie of the Year in 1963 and NL MVP in 1973. He led the NL in batting average three times, on-base percentage twice, doubles five times, runs scored four times, and hits seven times. Rose retired as, and remains, MLB’s all-time leader in hits (4,256), games (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and plate appearances (15,890).

Rose won two Gold Gloves and three World Series. He was named World Series MVP in 1975.