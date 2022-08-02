No. 2 overall draft pick already needs shoulder surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones already needs surgery.

Jones is set to undergo surgery to repair his labrum in his left shoulder. According to Zach Buchanan, Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery on Jones.

Druw Jones will have surgery to repair his posterial labrum in his left shoulder, farm director Josh Barfield said. — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) August 2, 2022

Jones was the No. 2 overall pick by Arizona in July’s MLB Draft. He was taken one pick behind Jackson Holliday, who went to Baltimore No. 1 overall.

Jones got hurt while taking batting practice with Arizona last week. The surgery will keep him out for the rest of the season, but the Diamondbacks do not expect the outfielder’s long-term development to be hindered.

Jones is the son of former 5-time All-Star Andruw Jones. The former Vanderbilt commit tweeted in May that he hit .570 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases as a senior in high school. He also went 10-1 as a pitcher.