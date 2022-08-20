DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police

Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning.

Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.

Police video from Ozuna’s stop and subsequent arrest has been released. In the video, Ozuna mentions multiple times that he plays for the Braves.

WATCH: When a Norcross Police officer pulled Marcell Ozuna over, he told him, "I'm Ozuna from the Braves" and handed him his MLB ID in addition to his driver's license. I'll have more on @FOX5Atlanta at 4:00. pic.twitter.com/ippnc9BFek — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) August 19, 2022

“I’m Ozuna from the Braves,” he could be heard saying.

The 31-year-old outfielder was trying to be friendly. He pulled out his MLB player ID in addition to his driver’s license, perhaps in an effort to receive leniency for being famous.

Ozuna said he was celebrating the Braves’ win. Atlanta beat the Mets on Thursday night to take three of four in their series.

The Braves issued a statement later on Friday. Ozuna also spoke with reporters Friday at the ballpark after being released from jail on bond.

Ozuna is batting .214 this season and has been benched for five straight games due to his poor play.