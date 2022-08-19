 Skip to main content
Marcell Ozuna in trouble with law again after latest arrest

August 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Marcell Ozuna runs the bases

May 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) watches his single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna is in trouble with the law again.

Ozuna was arrested for driving while under the influence early Thursday morning and booked at Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia, according to police records. A representative from the Norcross Police Department told TMZ that Ozuna was pulled over for speeding and failing to stay in his lane. He was arrested for DUI after officers administered a field sobriety test.

Ozuna was also arrested in May 2011 and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery. He was retroactively suspended 20 games last year and ended up in a pretrial diversion program after his charges were reduced to misdemeanor. The allegations against Ozuna were quite troubling.

Ozuna addressed his domestic violence arrest and apologized during Spring Training.

The 31-year-old Ozuna signed a four-year, $65 million deal with the Braves last winter. He is batting .214 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI in 107 games this year. The former Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder batted .338 with a league-high 18 homers and 56 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season. He has not been nearly as productive since signing with the Braves.

