Dustin Pedroia wanted a laundry cart ride during Red Sox tribute

June 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dustin Pedroia

The Boston Red Sox have created a new tradition this season, breaking out a laundry cart for a celebratory ride in the dugout after a home run. The tradition has gained enough fans that a member of the team’s past wanted in on it Friday.

The Red Sox honored longtime second baseman Dustin Pedroia in a pregame ceremony Friday night at Fenway Park. At one point, Pedroia told Red Sox manager Alex Cora that he wanted to ride in the cart. As a video posted by the Red Sox shows, the team was happy to oblige once Cora let them know.

If guys who have won World Series titles for you in the past approve of your new tradition, you must be doing something right.

One thing is certain: the Red Sox know how to party. Of course they would be the ones to utilize a laundry cart like this.

