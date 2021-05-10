 Skip to main content
Dusty Baker has hilarious reaction to Astros’ mask rules being lifted

May 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dusty Baker

The Houston Astros will no longer have to wear masks in the dugout to satisfy health and safety protocols, and nobody is happier about it than Dusty Baker.

85 percent of the Astros’ Tier 1 individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19, meeting the MLB threshold allowing for relaxation of many key protocols. Among them: players and staff are no longer required to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen.

That means Baker, famous for chewing on toothpicks while managing, can get back to partaking in his favorite habit. And if you think he isn’t ready for it, you’re fooling yourself.

Another reason for Baker to be happy? The guy seemed to have some issues with the masks to begin with. Now he won’t have to deal with it anymore.

