Dusty Baker has hilarious reaction to Astros’ mask rules being lifted

The Houston Astros will no longer have to wear masks in the dugout to satisfy health and safety protocols, and nobody is happier about it than Dusty Baker.

85 percent of the Astros’ Tier 1 individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19, meeting the MLB threshold allowing for relaxation of many key protocols. Among them: players and staff are no longer required to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen.

That means Baker, famous for chewing on toothpicks while managing, can get back to partaking in his favorite habit. And if you think he isn’t ready for it, you’re fooling yourself.

No masks in the dugout for the Astros beginning today means Dusty Baker is breaking his toothpick back out. "I've got a whole case of them," he said. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 10, 2021

Another reason for Baker to be happy? The guy seemed to have some issues with the masks to begin with. Now he won’t have to deal with it anymore.