 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 7, 2020

Dusty Baker roasted on Twitter over bad mask-wearing

October 7, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Dusty Baker Mask

Dusty Baker is not exactly acting as a model of how to properly wear a mask.

Television cameras caught the Houston Astros manager with pretty poor mask technique as he was in the dugout during Wednesday’s ALDS game against the Oakland Athletics. Baker was wearing his mask over his nose only, leaving his mouth completely exposed. Take a look:

Baker was also yelling from the dugout while wearing his mask like that, completely defeating the purpose.

Twitter promptly roasted the veteran skipper for the hilariously bad display. Here were some of the best ones:

As bad as that style was from Baker, it’s nothing like what this NFL coach was doing.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus