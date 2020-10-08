Dusty Baker roasted on Twitter over bad mask-wearing

Dusty Baker is not exactly acting as a model of how to properly wear a mask.

Television cameras caught the Houston Astros manager with pretty poor mask technique as he was in the dugout during Wednesday’s ALDS game against the Oakland Athletics. Baker was wearing his mask over his nose only, leaving his mouth completely exposed. Take a look:

There's only one Dusty Baker pic.twitter.com/giOcXQEZuS — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 7, 2020

Baker was also yelling from the dugout while wearing his mask like that, completely defeating the purpose.

Dusty Baker with some of the most preposterous mask wearing I’ve seen to date. pic.twitter.com/Qs3NP4WneX — Mike Sonne (@DrMikeSonne) October 7, 2020

Twitter promptly roasted the veteran skipper for the hilariously bad display. Here were some of the best ones:

Dusty baker going for a new look with the face mask only covering his nose — bene gumbyrit (@stacher) October 7, 2020

Dusty looks like mermaid man w/ that mask on his nose — Oprah Is A White Woman (@DaPlateSayTexas) October 7, 2020

Dusty Baker out here looking like Mermaid Man pic.twitter.com/7hDJC1WMQw — Yanks vs Rays (1-1) (@Dpalms7) October 7, 2020

I have nothing but respect for you Dusty…but why bother with the mask at this point? pic.twitter.com/pj83rUIvWY — Polo Grounds Grass In My Yard (@DumptheDH) October 7, 2020

What’s less effective? Dusty’s mask or La Stella’s elbow guard? pic.twitter.com/gjfuGteXQe — SH8Model (@SH8Model) October 7, 2020

As bad as that style was from Baker, it’s nothing like what this NFL coach was doing.