Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series

November 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards.

The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.

During the trophy ceremony on the field at Minute Maid Park, Baker was being interviewed on FOX’s broadcast. He was asked by Kevin Burkhardt what has been the most enjoyable thing during the Astros’ run.

Baker was struggling to answer the question and then blurted out, “how ’bout them Astros!”

You can see it around 50 seconds into the video:

The World Series seemed like it was meant to be for Houston. Prior to Baker finally winning his first championship, Justin Verlander also finally got his first pitching win in the World Series.

As for the Jimmy Johnson line, that’s what the former Dallas Cowboys coach said in the locker room after his 1992 team beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game before going on to win the Super Bowl.

How about them Cowboys and how about them Astros?

