Dusty Baker lands notable broadcasting gig

Dusty Baker couldn’t stay away from the game for long.

The retired MLB manager Baker will be joining TBS’ MLB studio coverage, Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported this week. Baker will occasionally appear for regular-season spots but is signing on primarily for the playoffs, Glasspiegel adds.

This marks a return to broadcasting for the 75-year-old Baker, who already worked for TBS in a similar capacity back in 2015 (when he was in between the Cincinnati and Washington manager jobs). Baker also had a run as an analyst for ESPN during the MLB playoffs in 2006 and 2007 (after he parted ways with the Chicago Cubs).

Following a four-year run as manager of the Houston Astros (which produced two pennant victories and a World Series title in 2022), Baker announced his retirement as a manager last year. Months later, Baker landed a front-office job with one of his former MLB teams. Now he will be back in front of the cameras as an analyst for TBS.