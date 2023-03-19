Dusty Baker offers update on Jose Altuve after HBP

Jose Altuve suffered an injury on Saturday at the World Baseball Classic, and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker does not sound optimistic about the star shortstop making a speedy recovery.

Altuve left in the fifth inning of Venezuela’s 9-7 loss to USA after he was hit in the hand by a Daniel Bard fastball. The Astros star appeared to be in significant pain as he was helped to the clubhouse.

Jose Altuve leaves the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/Dzd9phTnnK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023

Ken Rosenthal reported on the FOX broadcast that Altuve was feared to have broken his right thumb.

Baker was asked on Sunday for an update. While he did not get into specifics, he said it “appears it could be a while” before Altuve is back.

Dusty Baker didn’t have much of an update on Jose Altuve, who is headed to West Palm Beach this morning to be seen by Astros doctors. “We don’t know how long, but it appears it could be a while,” Baker said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 19, 2023

The Astros begin their season in less than two weeks. Based on early reports and what Baker said, Altuve probably will not be on the field.

Unfortunately, players always risk injury when they take part in the World Baseball Classic. We have already seen that have a major impact on one team’s season. Hopefully the news for Altuve is much better.