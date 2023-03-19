 Skip to main content
Dusty Baker offers update on Jose Altuve after HBP

March 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jose Altuve suffers a hand injury

Jose Altuve suffered an injury on Saturday at the World Baseball Classic, and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker does not sound optimistic about the star shortstop making a speedy recovery.

Altuve left in the fifth inning of Venezuela’s 9-7 loss to USA after he was hit in the hand by a Daniel Bard fastball. The Astros star appeared to be in significant pain as he was helped to the clubhouse.

Ken Rosenthal reported on the FOX broadcast that Altuve was feared to have broken his right thumb.

Baker was asked on Sunday for an update. While he did not get into specifics, he said it “appears it could be a while” before Altuve is back.

The Astros begin their season in less than two weeks. Based on early reports and what Baker said, Altuve probably will not be on the field.

Unfortunately, players always risk injury when they take part in the World Baseball Classic. We have already seen that have a major impact on one team’s season. Hopefully the news for Altuve is much better.

