NL team has reportedly discussed Dylan Cease trade with Padres

The San Diego Padres continue to be linked to a potential Dylan Cease trade, with a new NL team entering the fray as a possible suitor.

The Chicago Cubs have engaged with the Padres about a possible Cease trade, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. For now, discussions appear to be exploratory, but the Cubs have registered their interest.

The Cubs have spoken with the Padres about Dylan Cease, as I reported on #MLBNHotStove this morning. https://t.co/JGynIJclhY — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 30, 2025

Morosi noted that the Cubs and Padres could match up well on a trade. The Cubs have a host of top prospects who are considered close to MLB-ready, which would appeal to San Diego.

Cease is set to be a free agent after 2025, making him a logical trade candidate as the Padres look to trim payroll. He is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.47 ERA and finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting. The Cubs, or any other team, would have to decide how much they would be willing to give up for Cease with only one year of team control left and no guarantee of signing him to what would likely have to be a large contract extension.

Cease might not be the only Padres player on the move before the start of the season as the team looks to reduce payroll.