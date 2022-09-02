This 103-mph fastball from Edwin Diaz was insane

Edwin Diaz is having an absurd year for the New York Mets, and he is absolutely lighting up the radar gun.

The closer is averaging 99.2 mph on his fastball, according to Fangraphs. That is the highest average velocity for his fastball in a year of his career.

On Thursday, Diaz’s Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Diaz pitched the eighth with his team up 5-2. He allowed a walk and hit by pitch, then the Dodgers scored on a sac fly by Justin Turner.

After allowing the run, Diaz was steamed. He proceeded to strike out Gavin Lux on four pitches to end the inning. His final pitch was clocked at 103 mph. You have to see what that looks like:

That pitch got there so fast. Lux had no chance.

After beginning his career with the Mets in 2019 and being deemed a bust that season, fans sure have come around on the 28-year-old pitcher. Diaz pitched well in the shortened 2020 season, and he was pretty reliable last season. But this season, he has turned it back to the pitcher he was in 2018, which made Brodie Van Wagenen so hungry to acquire him.

Diaz is 3-1 with 29 saves and a 1.52 ERA this season. He has struck out 101 batters in 53.1 innings. And he has completely lit up Citi Field with his enjoyable entrance.