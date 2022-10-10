Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency

Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night.

Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. He was asked after the game about his impending free agency. The 28-year-old essentially told the Mets the clock is ticking.

Edwin Diaz on his free agency: "I hope [the Mets] come to me quick to talk. I will take the best offer for me and my family." — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 10, 2022

Diaz had a career-best 1.31 ERA during the regular season. He had 32 saves for the second consecutive season and struck out 118 batters in 62 innings.

There will be plenty of interest in Diaz on the free agent market if he gets there. Mets fans would not be happy with the team if they let Diaz walk, as he has become one of the most popular players on the roster after his rocky start with the franchise in 2019. Diaz’s trumpets routine was the most entertaining bullpen entrance in baseball this year, though the Mets embarrassed themselves with it on Sunday.

If Diaz wants to make a decision quickly, the Mets would be wise to get a head start on negotiations.