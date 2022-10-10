 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 10, 2022

Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency

October 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Edwin Diaz fired up

Aug 25, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after recording a strike out to during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night.

Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. He was asked after the game about his impending free agency. The 28-year-old essentially told the Mets the clock is ticking.

Diaz had a career-best 1.31 ERA during the regular season. He had 32 saves for the second consecutive season and struck out 118 batters in 62 innings.

There will be plenty of interest in Diaz on the free agent market if he gets there. Mets fans would not be happy with the team if they let Diaz walk, as he has become one of the most popular players on the roster after his rocky start with the franchise in 2019. Diaz’s trumpets routine was the most entertaining bullpen entrance in baseball this year, though the Mets embarrassed themselves with it on Sunday.

If Diaz wants to make a decision quickly, the Mets would be wise to get a head start on negotiations.

Article Tags

Edwin DiazNew York Mets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus