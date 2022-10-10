Mets embarrassed themselves with Edwin Diaz trumpets move

Not only did the New York Mets lose to the San Diego Padres in their NL Wild Card Series, but they embarrassed themselves in the Game 3 loss on Sunday night.

The Mets were shutout 6-0 and got just one hit in the game. Though they were facing an ace in Joe Musgrove, you expect a lot more from a multi-million dollar offense. The Mets even resorted to trying to rattle Musgrove with a substance check that didn’t pay off.

But the Mets looked like absolute fools when Edwin Diaz entered the game to pitch in the 8th inning.

The Mets were down 4-0 and San Diego had runners on first and second when Diaz was called on. Though the team was losing by a lot and facing elimination, they still did Diaz’s celebrated trumpets routine.

For maybe the last time this year, sound em. 🎺 pic.twitter.com/ivQl96TTbL — MLB Walk Offs & Game Winning Plays (@MLBWalk_Offs) October 10, 2022

The trumpets scene is energizing and awesome when Diaz is entering for a save opportunity. But it looks silly when the team is losing, as they were in Game 3.

Making matters uglier, Diaz allowed a 2-run single by Juan Soto to make it 6-0.

The trumpets are glorious for save opportunities, but silly when the team is losing. Jerry Seinfeld was right.