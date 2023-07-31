 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 31, 2023

Elly De La Cruz blasts HR while being taunted by Dodgers fans

July 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Elly De La Cruz in sunglasses

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) jogs in to the dugout in the middle of the fourth inning during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

When will opponents learn to stop taunting Elly De La Cruz?

During Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, a group of fans at Dodger Stadium taunted De La Cruz with “overrated” chants when the slugger came to the plate in the top of the second inning. De La Cruz responded by blasting a deep home run to right field.

The homer, which was De La Cruz’s seventh of the year, put the Reds on top 4-0 in a game they won 9-0. Cincinnati took two out of three games in the weekend series and outscored the Dodgers 17-8.

De La Cruz is batting .277 with seven homers and 20 RBI in his first major league season with the Reds. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the 21-year-old, but for good reason. The Milwaukee Brewers took a shot at him during a game recently, and De La Cruz made them pay in similar fashion.

Article Tags

Dodgers FansElly De La Cruz
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus