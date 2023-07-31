Elly De La Cruz blasts HR while being taunted by Dodgers fans

When will opponents learn to stop taunting Elly De La Cruz?

During Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, a group of fans at Dodger Stadium taunted De La Cruz with “overrated” chants when the slugger came to the plate in the top of the second inning. De La Cruz responded by blasting a deep home run to right field.

Dodgers fans chanting "overrated" at Elly De La Cruz. So he immediately BLASTS ONE #Reds pic.twitter.com/HgiDpqZnJ6 — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) July 30, 2023

The homer, which was De La Cruz’s seventh of the year, put the Reds on top 4-0 in a game they won 9-0. Cincinnati took two out of three games in the weekend series and outscored the Dodgers 17-8.

De La Cruz is batting .277 with seven homers and 20 RBI in his first major league season with the Reds. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the 21-year-old, but for good reason. The Milwaukee Brewers took a shot at him during a game recently, and De La Cruz made them pay in similar fashion.