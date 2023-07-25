Brewers’ scoreboard taunt of Elly De La Cruz backfires

The scoreboard operator for the Milwaukee Brewers taunted an opposing player during Monday night’s game, but it did not take long for the graphic to backfire.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz nearly led the game off with a home run, but Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer had other plans. Wiemer timed his jump perfectly at the wall and robbed De La Cruz of the solo shot.

When De La Cruz came to bat in the third inning, a graphic on the videoboard at American Family Field read “almost hit a home run in the first inning … but didn’t.”

The Brewers scoreboard displayed "almost hit a home run in the first inning…but didn't" after Elly De La Cruz was robbed of a homer by Joey Wiemer. Elly then hit a 456-foot blast out of the stadium in his next at-bat. pic.twitter.com/pKhL9QNHCH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 25, 2023

So what did De La Cruz do? He blasted a 456-foot shot to right-center that had no chance of being kept in the ballpark.

Good luck robbing a ball hit 456 feet.@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/gdC66uMRm6 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 25, 2023

When asked about the graphic after Cincinnati’s 3-2 loss, De La Cruz said through his translator that he did not see it.

Elly De La Cruz responds to the Brewers' scoreboard attempt at trolling pic.twitter.com/Vmh3l34iwj — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) July 25, 2023

The trolling would have looked a lot worse had the Reds beaten the Brewers.