 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 25, 2023

Brewers’ scoreboard taunt of Elly De La Cruz backfires

July 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Elly De La Cruz during an interview

The scoreboard operator for the Milwaukee Brewers taunted an opposing player during Monday night’s game, but it did not take long for the graphic to backfire.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz nearly led the game off with a home run, but Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer had other plans. Wiemer timed his jump perfectly at the wall and robbed De La Cruz of the solo shot.

When De La Cruz came to bat in the third inning, a graphic on the videoboard at American Family Field read “almost hit a home run in the first inning … but didn’t.”

So what did De La Cruz do? He blasted a 456-foot shot to right-center that had no chance of being kept in the ballpark.

When asked about the graphic after Cincinnati’s 3-2 loss, De La Cruz said through his translator that he did not see it.

The trolling would have looked a lot worse had the Reds beaten the Brewers.

Article Tags

Elly De La CruzMilwaukee Brewers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus