Elly De La Cruz has awesome boast about his talent

Elly De La Cruz is not shy when it comes to boasting about his abilities, as evidenced by a great answer he gave in a recent interview.

De La Cruz sat for an interview with Jeff Passan of ESPN recently, and Passan opened by asking who the most exciting player in baseball is. The Cincinnati Reds infielder responded perfectly.

Here's my conversation with Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz, who gave the best answer to a question I've heard in a long time. Me: "Who's the most exciting player in baseball?" Elly: "You're sitting right in front of him." pic.twitter.com/CL4KeexdxJ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 5, 2024

“You’re sitting right in front of him,” De La Cruz responded.

The infielder did have the ability to back it up, too.

“I love the game and I enjoy playing baseball, and the fans seem like they enjoy watching me play,” De La Cruz replied.

De La Cruz has a pretty good argument. The 22-year-old has shown himself capable of stealing bases at will and has flashed arguably the best throwing arm of any infielder in recent memory. Even Snoop Dogg came away pretty awed by him.

It’s true that De La Cruz does not necessarily have the best numbers — his .255 average does not stand out, for instance, and he strikes out more than any other hitter in the NL. However, he also has 18 home runs and 57 stolen bases in just 109 games. There is no questioning how dynamic he is.