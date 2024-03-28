Elly De La Cruz surprises fans with latest interview

Shohei Ohtani is not the only MLB star doing away with an interpreter.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz surprised fans this week with the latest interview he did. For the very first time, De La Cruz gave his interview entirely in English and without the assistance of a translator.

The 22-year-old phenom said that it was important for the fans to be able to understand him and vice versa. He added that he has been working hard on his English, practicing every day by speaking with his teammates.

Here is the full clip of De La Cruz’s interview.

This is so awesome. Elly De La Cruz did his entire interview in English. It takes SO much hard work and courage to be able to do this. “It’s important for the fans to understand me, and me understand the fans.” pic.twitter.com/oB2w9VrKxy — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 28, 2024

Almost all of the interviews that the Dominican Republic native De La Cruz gave as a rookie last season (both on the field and to the media) came with the help of an interpreter.

"I was going to make it whether I was out or not." Elly De La Cruz never took his eye off the pitcher, and when he saw his opening he took it, and he tells @JimDayTV what was going through his mind while stealing every single base.#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/cQ5xaFBUoE — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) July 8, 2023

Elly De La Cruz interview on MLB Network! #Reds pic.twitter.com/twM28MdyZG — Votto De La Cruz (@EvilJoeyVotto) June 27, 2023

But De La Cruz had already stated last month that he planned to stop using a translator and give all of his public addresses in English. Indeed, that has now come to fruition for De La Cruz, whose hard work and much-improved grasp of the language are very apparent.

Already an electric talent at such a young age, De La Cruz’s game (featuring many breathtaking highlights) had been doing plenty of talking for him. But De La Cruz is making sure that he has an even stronger appeal to the fans heading into the 2024 season.