White Sox lose Eloy Jimenez and Garrett Crochet to apparent injury in Game 3

The Chicago White Sox took an early lead in the decisive Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series, but they lost key players in the process.

White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet entered the game in the first inning and threw just nine pitches before looking to the dugout and leaving the game with a trainer. Crochet’s fastball velocities were his slowest of the season, according to data.

Coming into today Garrett Crochet had never thrown a fastball slower than 98.1 MPH… His last 3 fastballs today were 96, 97, 96.8 MPH . — Daren Willman (@darenw) October 1, 2020

Things went from bad to worse for the White Sox when Eloy Jimenez left the game in the third inning after doubling. Jimenez had not played in the first two games of the series with a foot sprain, and that was likely the issue once again.

There could be significant injuries for the White Sox. Crochet was called up late in the season after the White Sox drafted him 11th overall in June, and he struck out eight in six regular season innings for the team. Jimenez, meanwhile, is one of the team’s best hitters, hitting .296 and contributing 14 home runs during the regular year.

The good news is the White Sox were winning at the time of both players’ exit. If they do advance, perhaps they can get both back.