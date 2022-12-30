Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within seven days, making him a free agent.

The 33-year-old Hosmer is a decorated MLB player. He won a World Series in 2015, made an All-Star team in 2016, was a Silver Slugger winner in 2017, and has won four career Gold Glove Awards. But Hosmer definitely did not look the part in Boston, hitting .244 over just 14 games for them last season thanks to a back injury.

The Cubs had a massive offseason with the signings of Dansby Swanson and another well-known lefty slugger like Hosmer. But they remain relatively weak at the 1B/DH spot. As for the Orioles, a successful reclamation effort with Hosmer would be one way for them to get back at the AL East division rival Red Sox for all the abuse they have taken from Boston over the years.