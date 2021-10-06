ESPN reportedly has decision to make on Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez has been a headliner of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts since 2018, but the network has a decision to make about bringing him back.

According to Andrew Marchand of ESPN, Rodriguez’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, meaning the network will have to decide whether to keep him. Marchand says that Rodriguez does not have “uniform” support, but is backed strongly enough that the network will likely want him to return.

Rodriguez has a lot of other things on his plate. Most notably, he’s set to become one of the owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and already has decisions to make there. He also serves as a studio analyst for FOX Sports’ MLB coverage.

A-Rod has some interesting and intelligent takes on broadcasts, but they can be mixed with him stating the obvious and making some pretty basic flubs. ESPN clearly feels there’s something there, though, if they’re willing to stand by him despite all his other opportunities and interests.