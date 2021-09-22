Report: Alex Rodriguez likes this former All-Star to be next Timberwolves president

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for a new president of basketball operations after the sudden dismissal of Gersson Rosas. It turns out that Alex Rodriguez may already have a candidate in mind.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore, the team’s new co-owners, have communicated that they are fond of Elton Brand to be the Wolves’ next president. Brand, a two-time All-Star during his playing career, is currently the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The firing of Rosas just weeks before the start of the new season shocked many, including Minnesota’s own players. But the timing may be ripe to get a candidate like Brand, whose Sixers are reeling amid another second-round exit and the drama surrounding disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

Under the recent sale agreement of the Wolves, current majority owner Glen Taylor will not give up operating control to Rodriguez and Lore until after the 2022-23 season. That means Taylor will still ultimately have the final say in who the team’s next president is. But the parties have generally been moving in concert with one another, so the Rodriguez-Lore endorsement of Brand should carry some weight.