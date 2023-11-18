Evan Longoria left funny comment on post about Shohei Ohtani

Evan Longoria left a funny comment on an Instagram post about Shohei Ohtani on Thursday.

MLB on Thursday announced the winners of the MVP awards in both leagues. Ohtani was the unanimous winner in the American League, while Ronald Acuna Jr. won unanimously in the National League.

Ohtani was interviewed by MLB Network after being announced as the MVP winner. The Japanese star was sitting on a couch and holding his dog for the interview. He celebrated with a nice high-five from his pooch. Ohtani was sitting all by himself for the big announcement. That led Longoria to comment via Instagram that he could have been there to give Ohtani some company.

“Sho I could have been there you didn’t need to be alone,” Longoria wrote on MLB’s post.

That’s pretty funny.

Players often have their family and/or friends nearby to celebrate when they win a big award. Ohtani appeared to be by himself, though his translator was somewhere in the room.

Perhaps we should not be surprised by Ohtani’s setup for the interview. The Los Angeles Angels star appreciates his privacy and is even taking that same approach to his free agency. Where he ends up signing is a big question and subject many are watching.

As for Longoria, he’s coming off the second World Series appearance of his career. He made one as a rookie with the Rays in 2008 and also made it this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran third baseman lost in both World Series, but he’s winning on social media with his humor.