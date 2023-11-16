Report: Shohei Ohtani has very strict policy during free agency

Shohei Ohtani’s free agency is likely to be the biggest story of the winter, but any solid information about where he might land is likely to be very hard to come by.

Ohtani and his camp are maintaining a highly secretive process around his free agency, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. His camp is running such a tight ship that any public reports of Ohtani meeting with a team will be held against that organization, as the leaks will not come from Ohtani’s camp.

That essentially means teams that meet with Ohtani will be sworn to secrecy as long as he is still making a decision, as leaking their involvement could jeopardize their chances of landing him.

Ohtani does not appear eager to spark a bidding war, and he hardly needs to drum up interest in his services since he is already the sport’s best player. In addition to his secrecy, he is reportedly open to an unorthodox contractual agreement with whichever team he decides to join.

In the absence of more concrete links to Ohtani’s potential destinations, reporters and executives are essentially being left to make educated guesses until the two-way star makes an actual decision.