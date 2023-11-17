Shohei Ohtani had best way of celebrating his AL MVP win

Shohei Ohtani is truly a man of the people.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Ohtani was officially named the 2023 American League MVP on Thursday. Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes, making him a unanimous MVP winner for the second time in his career. That is a feat no player in MLB history had ever achieved before.

🦄 UNANIMOUS 🦄

🦄 満票MVP 🦄 Shohei Ohtani is the 2023 American League Most Valuable Player! pic.twitter.com/MvOuNzNVdp — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) November 16, 2023

After learning that he had won the award, Ohtani celebrated in the best possible way — by high-fiving his pet dog.

OMG Shohei Ohtani wins AL MVP and asks pup to give him a high five 😭#mlbawards #almvp ! pic.twitter.com/OHHREhdAwZ — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 16, 2023

Ohtani’s furry friend sat on his lap as the Japanese sensation gave a video interview from home to MLB Network. Here is the full clip.

The first-ever 2x unanimous MVP 🏆🏆 Shohei Ohtani reacts to winning the 2023 @officialBBWAA Most Valuable Player Award after another incredible season! pic.twitter.com/5JK3KTroC0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 16, 2023

Standout pitcher, elite batter, and canine lover. Shohei Ohtani may be the greatest Renaissance man of all-time.

On top of entertaining us on both sides of the baseball diamond, Ohtani is also providing the wholesome content we need to tide us over during the MLB offseason. But he may be getting very cutthroat this winter with his free agency process, which Ohtani is already treating extremely strictly.