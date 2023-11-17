 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 16, 2023

Shohei Ohtani had best way of celebrating his AL MVP win

November 16, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Shohei Ohtani smiles

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; American League pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Angels smiles at fans before the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani is truly a man of the people.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Ohtani was officially named the 2023 American League MVP on Thursday. Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes, making him a unanimous MVP winner for the second time in his career. That is a feat no player in MLB history had ever achieved before.

After learning that he had won the award, Ohtani celebrated in the best possible way — by high-fiving his pet dog.

Ohtani’s furry friend sat on his lap as the Japanese sensation gave a video interview from home to MLB Network. Here is the full clip.

Standout pitcher, elite batter, and canine lover. Shohei Ohtani may be the greatest Renaissance man of all-time.

On top of entertaining us on both sides of the baseball diamond, Ohtani is also providing the wholesome content we need to tide us over during the MLB offseason. But he may be getting very cutthroat this winter with his free agency process, which Ohtani is already treating extremely strictly.

Article Tags

animals in sportsShohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus