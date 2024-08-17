Everyone made the same joke after Jose Altuve broke Minute Maid scoreboard

The New York Yankees became the butt of the joke on Friday when Jose Altuve broke a scoreboard panel at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It happened despite the Yankees playing over a thousand miles away.

The Astros trailed 3-0 to the Chicago White Sox with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Altuve came up to the plate against starter Garrett Crochet and clubbed a 90-mph cutter toward the Crawford Boxes in left field. The former AL MVP was just a few feet short of a home run. His ball instead took out one of the out-of-town scoreboard panels for a ground rule double.

Fans couldn’t help but notice which panel Altuve’s ball hit. It struck the Yankees’ fourth-inning panel for their road game against the Detroit Tigers. The jokes instantly started to flow on X about Altuve being the ultimate Yankees tormentor.

José Altuve hits a ball that goes through the Yankees 4th inning score on the out-of-town scoreboard. Hasn't he done enough to the Yankees in his career?pic.twitter.com/NvwImfE63y — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 17, 2024

Altuve the Yankees daddy confirmed. — lou (@louu87) August 17, 2024

Always killing the Yankees — Andrew Vancura (@acevanburen) August 17, 2024

Jose Altuve always finds a way to beat the New York Yankees 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/uivK4iCkkw — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) August 17, 2024

Altuve has haunted Yankees fans’ nightmares for nearly a decade now. The Altuve-led Astros have knocked out the Yankees from the playoffs four times since 2015.

In 20 postseason games against the Yankees, Altuve has batted .294 with 4 home runs and 8 RBIs.

Altuve also has 13 regular season home runs against the Yankees — the most against any non-division opponent.

Astros sluggers appear to have a vendetta against stadium scoreboards. One of Altuve’s teammates caused even more damage when he busted up a digital scoreboard earlier this week.