Ex-All-Star infielder announces retirement from MLB

It is time for one veteran infielder to put his glove in Public Storage.

Ex-Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis announced in a post to Twitter on Monday that he is retiring from baseball. Kipnis said that his “body and mind just aren’t up for the commitment anymore” and expressed gratitude to his parents, coaches, teammates, fans, and many others.

Now 35, Kipnis played nine seasons with the then-Cleveland Indians from 2011 to 2019, making two All-Star teams with them. After Kipnis broke his hamate bone in his final at-bat for Cleveland, he was let go by the team and subsequently signed with the Chicago Cubs for the 2020 season. He spent 2021 on a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves but did not make any big-league appearances for them. Kipnis then went unsigned in 2022.

A versatile talent, Kipnis was a fun guy to watch on the diamond. But now he has officially closed the book on his MLB career some 12 years after it began.