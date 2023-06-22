Ex-Cy Young winner lands deal with Twins organization

Despite being forgotten by most, Kid Keuchy is still out here.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel has signed with the Minnesota Twins organization. It is a minor league deal for the 35-year-old left-hander.

Keuchel is a two-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glover who also won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros (on top of his 2015 AL Cy Young win). He pitched for three teams last season (the White Sox, the Dbacks, and the Rangers) but wasn’t very useful for any of them. Keuchel was 2-9 overall with a bloated 9.20 ERA over 14 total starts.

For the Twins, they lead the AL Central right now, but that isn’t worth much since it is the worst division in baseball (Minnesota is on top of the pack at 37-38). Clearly they think that Keuchel is worth a flier, and (if the Twins eventually call him up) it would reunite him with this prominent former teammate of his.