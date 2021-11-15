Ex-MLB player Julio Lugo dies — dead at 45

Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died.

Lugo’s family informed ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday that Lugo died of what was believed to be a heart attack. He was 45.

Lugo played 12 MLB seasons for seven different teams. The career .269 hitter won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. He last played for the Atlanta Braves in 2011.