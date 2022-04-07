Ex-MLBer who correctly called 2021 World Series has new prediction this year

Ex-MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe is putting on his Miss Cleo hat once again.

Plouffe, who is now a host for Jomboy Media, stunned the baseball world by correctly predicting back in March 2021 that the Atlanta Braves would defeat the Houston Astros in six games in the World Series that fall.

On the eve of Opening Day 2022 this week, Plouffe offered a new prediction. He foresees the Milwaukee Brewers defeating the Chicago White Sox in seven games during this year’s World Series.

The Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago White Sox in 7. — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) April 6, 2022

Plouffe’s prediction here is an interesting one. The Brewers won 95 games last year and have some of the most intimidating pitchers in baseball. That includes All-Stars Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, and elite reliever Josh Hader. Milwaukee also added sluggers like Hunter Renfroe and Andrew McCutchen to bolster their offense. The White Sox are in a similar tier as well, coming off a 93-win 2021 season that was led by All-Star Tim Anderson, former MVP Jose Abreu, ace righty Lucas Giolito, and lights-out closer Liam Hendriks. Chicago brought in ex-All-Stars Josh Harrison and Johnny Cueto in the offseason too.

Granted, there is another top team that has already predicted they will win it all this year. But if Plouffe-stradmus is once again to be believed here, we will have a Brewers-White Sox Fall Classic to look forward to in 2022.

