Meet the MLB analyst who nailed his World Series prediction in March

What if I told you that one MLB analyst correctly predicted in March that the Atlanta Braves would beat the Houston Astros in the World Series? Would you be impressed? How about if I told you the same analyst also predicted that the Braves would win it in six games and that six months later, his prediction would come true?

Because that’s what happened with Trevor Plouffe.

On March 31, 2021, former MLB player Trevor Plouffe called it on his Twitter account that the Braves would beat the Astros in six.

Atlanta Braves over the Houston Astros in 6. — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) March 31, 2021

On Tuesday night, Plouffe’s prediction came true as the Braves beat the Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to clinch the series and first title since 1995.

Plouffe was following the series closely, hoping his prediction would come true. He even began writing his Wednesday headlines well before Game 6 began.

879th Greatest Home Run Hitter Ever Predicts WS Outcome 7 Months Before It Happens, Gets Ring and Joins Parade with Braves. Curse Reversed! California Playboy Ends ATL’s Title Drought with Single Tweet Plouffe Gets Key to City, Named Mayor of Atlanta (Tomorrow’s headlines) — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) November 2, 2021

He nailed it.

Now 35, Plouffe was a first-round pick by the Twins in 2004. He played seven seasons with Minnesota, hitting 96 home runs. Though he had some good power, he struck out too much and was a career .242 hitter. His playing career ended after the 2018 season and he has done some media work since then.

Plouffe has been involved with Jomboy Media the last few years and hosts a show on YouTube. Maybe you should check it out, because the guy obviously knows his stuff.

